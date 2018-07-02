Other News
Sports
The Kent State men's basketball team's interior depth suffered a sizable blow Tuesday, as 7-foot center Adonis De La Rosa received his release from the program, multiple sources close to the program confirmed to KentWired.
Four members of the Kent State baseball team were selected during the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Pitchers Joey Murray and Austin Havekost were drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, while the San Diego Padres selected third baseman Pavin Parks. Lastly, the St. Louis Cardinals picked pitche…
A huge fifth inning by Louisville was too much for Kent State to overcome Sunday, as the Flashes fell to the Cardinals, 12-6, in the NCAA Lubbock Regional elimination game, a loss that ended their season.
With New Mexico State leading 1-0 in the eighth inning of the NCAA Lubbock Regionals elimination game, the end of the season seemed likely for Kent State.
All good things come to those who wait, and with the 14-year wait between “Incredibles 2” and its notably critically acclaimed predecessor, it…
The always energized "Star Wars" franchise is back with its attempt at a summer blockbuster with the next entry to its new anthology series.
“Avengers: Infinity War” is an epic achievement for film and comic book fans alike, even if the clustering of writers, actors and directors ca…
Podcast
Thank you for tuning into the Three Stooges Movie Podcast on KentWired. We have a few firsts this week: our first guest and our first accident…
Thank you for tuning in to the Three Stooges Movie Podcast! Join Henry and Cameron in welcoming back Nate as they rant about Star Wars fandom,…
Thank you for joining the shorthanded Stooges on Episode 3 of the Three Stooges Movie Podcast on KentWired! Join Henry and Cameron as they arg…
Opinion
For the summer, I got a job at a karaoke store. We sell mixers, amplifiers, stereos, and microphones — but nothing brings more revenue than our karaoke system sales. It’s a weird and unique job at a weird and unique store, one that I didn’t imagine still existed until it became mine.
Multiple journalists are dead in Annapolis. What could I say, really? When I saw the news, I froze for a moment. My heart, like every other time these kinds of tragedies strike, grew so heavy. But only for a moment. Only for a moment, because I remembered that we now have four more legacies …